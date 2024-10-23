© 2024 Connecticut Public

Nature

Lions of the Skeleton Coast

Season 43 Episode 4

Lion researcher Dr. Philip Stander follows three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Watch the cubs learn to adapt, hunt, and defy the odds of survival in this vast desert territory.

Aired: 11/12/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Nature
San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Episode: S43 E3
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: S43 E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:45
Nature
Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Episode: S43 E1 | 53:45
Watch 53:27
Nature
Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Episode: S42 E17 | 53:27
Watch 53:29
Nature
Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Episode: S42 E16 | 53:29
Watch 53:18
Nature
Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Episode: S42 E15 | 53:18
Watch 53:28
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14 | 53:28
Watch 53:58
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13 | 53:58
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03