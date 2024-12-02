Mozart's Sister

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.