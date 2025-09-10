Cracking the Queen's Code

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Latest Episodes
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.