Chasing the Plague

Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.