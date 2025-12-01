© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Great Escaper

The Great Escaper

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 1hr 35m 34s

The Great Escaper tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine) who made global headlines in the summer of 2014. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary. The late, two-time Oscar® winner Glenda Jackson also stars as Bernie’s devoted wife, Irene.

Aired: 11/22/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
