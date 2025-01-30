Design Secrets with Ed Hollander

What inspires architects and designers? How do architecture and interior design relate to the surrounding landscape? And what are the design lessons from industry-leading creatives that can help guide the improvement of homes and gardens of all sizes?





In Design Secrets with Ed Hollander, produced by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, landscape architect Ed Hollander invites architects and designers to tour his favorite summer gardens in the Hamptons, and hosts conversations on the state of their field. The series offers more than just open access to the region’s premier gardens— each episode features an in-depth conversation with a renowned creative mind.