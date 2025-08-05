Experience the exhilarating world of Hampton Beach's Ocean Lifeguards in a gripping documentary unveiling their unwavering dedication for the job. Join these newly trained lifeguards as they push through intense physical challenges, forge life-long friendships, and face an unexpected mission to rescue a pilot after a crash landing in the ocean. Through breathtaking cinematography and intimate interviews, this film captures the indomitable spirit of these lifeguards, showcasing their versatility and courage. NH State Beach Patrol: A Summer In The Sand paints a vivid picture of heroism against the backdrop of Hampton Beach, offering a profound look at the challenges they face and the lives they save.

NH State Beach Patrol: A Summer in the Sand premieres on Monday, September 1 at 10 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.