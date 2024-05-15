2021 has been a year like no other. Many of us were forced out of our comfort zone because of what’s happening in the world. Some people went out of that comfort zone and beyond.

The Sheff v. O’Neill lawsuit and its resulting school integration programs offer a unique and compelling look into critical societal issues as lived by Connecticut families, and have become a national model even while generating controversy in Connecticut.

In recent years, nearly half of Hartford’s students attended racially and economically integrated schools, yet more than half still attend low-performing Hartford schools, prompting a recent lawsuit challenging the underpinnings of Sheff.

CUTLINE: CUTLINE Special | Sheff v. O’Neill: Striving Toward Education Equity premiered on CPTV Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Special Event

Two decades after the landmark court decision on the Sheff v. O’Neill case, how do we achieve education equity in Connecticut? Please join us for an important virtual community conversation:

Education Equity After Sheff | What is the Way Forward?

