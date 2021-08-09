© 2021 Connecticut Public

Funeral Set For WWII Soldier Whose Remains Were ID'd In '20

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT

A funeral is set for next week for a Connecticut soldier who died in World War II.

Army Sgt. John E. Hurlburt died on the island of Saipan during a Japanese attack on July 7, 1944. The 26-year-old Madison resident was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division.

The Hartford Courant reports the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used dental and DNA analysis in addition to circumstantial evidence to identify Hurlburt's remains last year, after they initially were believed not to be his. A funeral will be performed next Saturday at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home in East Haven.

Tags

BreakingLatest News
The Associated Press