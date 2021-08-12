Guidelines Offered For Return To Fall Sports In Connecticut

The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut is out with guidelines for holding a fall season as the pandemic continues. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says masks should be worn during indoor sports such as volleyball and by swimmers when they are not in the water. There will be no masks required for outdoor sports, including football and field hockey. The CIAC is not requiring that athletes be vaccinated, but says those who are not will be subject to quarantine should they be exposed to the virus.