New Haven Organization Welcomes 7 Refugees From Afghanistan

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
People hold a poster demanding a safe passage out of Afghanistan, during a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
People hold a poster demanding a safe passage out of Afghanistan, during a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

A New Haven-based refugee resettlement agency welcomed seven arrivals from Afghanistan late Monday night. They fled as the Taliban seized control of the country.

Chris George is with IRIS — Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. The organization took in a single man from Kandahar and a family of six who left from the Kabul airport just before it closed as the Taliban took the city. Both came over with Special Immigrant Visas because they had worked with the U.S. Government.

“They’re going to be staying with their relatives. That’s the way it often happens here. Refugees from all over the world are coming here in most cases because they have relatives here and their relatives have been happy with the lives they have here in Connecticut and their Connecticut neighbors,” George said.

George said IRIS has brought in about 500 refugees from Afghanistan in the past five years.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut have called on the Biden administration to provide flights out of the country and new forms of entry to the U.S. for refugees still waiting in Afghanistan.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
