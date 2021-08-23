Electrical Repair Crews Near End Job After Tropical Storm Henri

As of 6 pm Monday, about a thousand electric customers remained without power in Connecticut after Tropical Storm Henri, according to figures reported by the electric companies.

The number of outages fell steadily through the day Monday, after peaking Sunday.

Almost all of those customers were with the state's biggest electric company, Eversource.

After the storm, Eversource predicted that service would substantially be restored by the end of the day Monday, by11:59 pm.

There had been concerns about more damage and larger numbers of outages in Connecticut, but the storm weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and its path shifted, sending some of the damaging winds into Rhode Island.

Eversource said it restrung more than 25 miles of electrical wires, and repaired or replaced at least 44 broken utility poles.