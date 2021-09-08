More COVID Cases Confirmed In New Haven Schools

New Haven public school officials report 110 students and staff are in quarantine after more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

One case at the Wexler Grant School and another at the John S. Martinez STEM Magnet School were confirmed over the weekend.

A spokesman for the district tells The New Haven Register there have been 15 active COVID-19 cases since school started last week. He did not say if they were among students or school staff.

At least four other members of the public school community also tested positive last week.

