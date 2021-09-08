© 2021 Connecticut Public

Yankees Star Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter, Colorado star Larry Walker, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals and Brewers, and the late labor executive Marvin Miller were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter missed by one vote of being a unanimous pick in his first year on the ballot, but that was far from his mind on this day.

Jeter, who noted at the start of his speech that 10 Hall of Famers had died in the past 20 months, was greeted by a sea of Yankees fans for a ceremony that was changed to mid-week in September from its customary spot on a Sunday in late July because of the pandemic.

The Associated Press
