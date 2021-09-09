Coronavirus Claims 78-year-old Prisoner

A 78-year-old prisoner at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield has died with COVID-19.

The state Department of Correction says the man had other health problems.

He had recovered from an earlier bought of coronavirus in December of last year.

The prisoner's name was not released.

He had been convicted of sexual assault, and was serving a 40-year sentence.

The Prison Policy Initiative recently released a report saying that Connecticut did better than average protecting prisoners from COVID-19... But the group only gave the state a grade of F+.

