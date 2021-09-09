Following Connecticut Outbreaks, Lamont Urges Residents To Get The Vaccine

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is reminding residents that indoor activities with unvaccinated and unmasked people will spread the virus. This comes after a series of recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

A group home where none of the staff members were vaccinated recently experienced a cluster of 17 cases.

Another outbreak occurred at an overnight summer camp in August. Only two of the six patients eligible for the vaccine were actually vaccinated.

He said the outbreaks show the unvaccinated are still not properly social distancing.

