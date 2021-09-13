64 Year Old Woman Abducted And Robbed In Marlborough, Connecticut

Connecticut State Police said Sunday that they are investigating the abduction, assault and robbery of a 64-year-old woman in a business parking lot in Marlborough.

The woman had left the business and was getting into her vehicle when two men approached her and demanded money on Saturday evening, police said.

The men, who were wearing face coverings, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the woman and drove her to Berlin, where they released her, troopers said.

The woman is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

The state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating. No arrests have been announced.