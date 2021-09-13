© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

64 Year Old Woman Abducted And Robbed In Marlborough, Connecticut

By The Associated Press
Published September 13, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT

Connecticut State Police said Sunday that they are investigating the abduction, assault and robbery of a 64-year-old woman in a business parking lot in Marlborough.

The woman had left the business and was getting into her vehicle when two men approached her and demanded money on Saturday evening, police said.

The men, who were wearing face coverings, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the woman and drove her to Berlin, where they released her, troopers said.

The woman is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

The state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating. No arrests have been announced.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press