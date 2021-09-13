Boy Scouts Is Selling A Connecticut Camp To Help Pay For Proposed Sex Abuse Settlement

The Boy Scouts of America is selling its popular Connecticut summer camp and wilderness reservation to help pay for its proposed $850 million sex abuse settlement.

The group hopes to get about $4 million for Deer Lake Camp in Killingsworth. Half of the proceeds would cover settlements for the local boy scout chapter, the Connecticut Yankee Council.

The Boy Scouts agreed to settle with tens of thousands of abuse victims in August, although representatives of abuse victims say there is no deal yet.

Former scouts and environmentalists have created a “Save Deer Lake” Facebook page to raise money to either buy the camp or advocate for the land to be conserved for recreational purposes.

