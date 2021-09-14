© 2021 Connecticut Public

Mother, Daughter From Canterbury Charged In US Capitol Riot

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT

Two women from Canterbury are accused of illegally entering the US Capitol during a pro-Trump riot back in January.

Federal investigators say 56-year-old Jean Lavin and her 19-year-old daughter Carla Krzywicki climbed a bike rack used by rioters to get into the capitol.

Lavin carried a sign reading Trump Won. Both wore Trump hats.

They were recorded by security cameras walking through various lobbies in the capitol building for about a half an hour.

The mother and daughter told investigators that at one point they left the building and re-entered.

They said they went into the US Capitol during the riot out of curiosity.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
