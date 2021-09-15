© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut City Mulls Two Spots For Legal Cannabis Consumption

Connecticut Public Radio | By NATALIE DISCENZA // WSHU
Published September 15, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT

Milford, Connecticut, is considering two locations on the Post Road for public cannabis use. Because of its size, under the new law the city must provide an area where the public can legally smoke marijuana.

The first area is the sidewalk by the Barnes & Noble and the Walmart Parking lot. The second area is in front of 130 Boston Post Road.

Both locations have good light and are patrolled by Milford Police.

The location by Barnes & Noble and the Walmart parking lot is favored by the mayor and police chief.

Mayor Blake Ben told Hearst Connecticut Media that the location has to be far away from schools and houses of worship.

NATALIE DISCENZA // WSHU
