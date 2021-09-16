Conn. Officials Support DOJ Challenge to Texas Abortion Law

Connecticut is one of 24 blue states that have filed legal briefs in support of the U.S. Justice Department challenge to Texas's anti-abortion law. Top Connecticut leaders say the fight for reproductive rights is part of the state's legacy.

Attorney General William Tong is committed to a sustained court battle.

“President Biden, General Garland, have sued Texas to stop them from implementing this unjust and blatantly illegal law and Connecticut is there, we are part of it and we are going to fight,” Tong said.

Lt. Governor Susan Byseiwicz says outraged Texas women should move to Connecticut, where the state upheld abortion rights.

“Here in Connecticut we have Roe versus Wade codified into our state law since the 1990s. So we will protect the reproductive life of women.”

State abortion rights advocates are raising money to help Texas women have access to abortion facilities across state lines.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.