Nevada jury: Health insurers owe ER doctors $60M in damages

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST

One of the nation’s largest health insurance companies and its branches in Nevada have been found liable for $60 million in punitive damages for underpaying out-of-network emergency medical providers.

A state court jury says three plaintiffs headed by urgent care staffing service TeamHealth should each receive $20 million from Connecticut-based United Healthcare Insurance Co. and five subsidiaries, including Sierra Health and Health Plan of Nevada. They’re the two dominant providers in the Las Vegas area.

The same jury last week awarded $2.65 million in compensatory damages to plaintiffs Fremont Emergency Services, Team Physicians of Nevada and the parent company of Ruby Crest Emergency medicine.

United Healthcare said it will appeal.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
