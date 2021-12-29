Blumenthal said he would not have attended a labor event if he had known about its Communist ties

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he was unaware he participated in a Communist Party event earlier this month.

Blumenthal was a surprise speaker and award presenter at the Connecticut People’s World Committee Awards. The December 11 ceremony marked the 102nd anniversary of the Communist Party USA.

Blumenthal said he thought he was attending a labor union event. He was invited by union leaders to honor three of the award winners.

“If I had known all of the details, I wouldn’t have gone. I was invited by labor unions to be there. I go to a lot of places. In fact, I go almost everywhere I’m invited,” Blumenthal said.

State Senator Julie Kushner of Danbury was one of the award recipients. She too said she was unaware of the Communist connection.

