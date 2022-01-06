© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Virus infections prompt partial closures at state Capitol

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST

Connecticut officials have ordered partial closures at the state Capitol complex due to coronavirus infections among police officers and legislative staff.

The Capitol and neighboring Legislative Office Building were closed Thursday and will be shut down on Wednesdays and Fridays at least through the end of the month. Staffers are being asked to work remotely on those days.

Officials say staffing at the 42-member State Capitol Police agency has been cut by about half because of coronavirus infections, and many legislative staffers are out because of the virus. This year's legislative session is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content