Virus infections prompt partial closures at state Capitol

Connecticut officials have ordered partial closures at the state Capitol complex due to coronavirus infections among police officers and legislative staff.

The Capitol and neighboring Legislative Office Building were closed Thursday and will be shut down on Wednesdays and Fridays at least through the end of the month. Staffers are being asked to work remotely on those days.

Officials say staffing at the 42-member State Capitol Police agency has been cut by about half because of coronavirus infections, and many legislative staffers are out because of the virus. This year's legislative session is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9.