Interim UConn president, UConn Health CEO leaving next month

He announced Friday he will leave next month to accept a new position at the health insurer Humana Inc.

Agwunobi has led UConn since July 2021 and UConn Health since 2014. He began overseeing both simultaneously after former UConn President Thomas Katsouleas resigned last year. Agwunobi previously served as an executive at large hospitals and health care systems before joining UConn Health.

He says the decision to leave UConn was a difficult one, but he couldn't pass up a "unique and unexpected opportunity" in the private sector.

