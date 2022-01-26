Amazon distribution center planned for Waterbury could create 1,000 jobs

An Amazon distribution facility is a prospective tenant for a 150-acre industrial park in Waterbury and Naugatuck, Connecticut, according to state and local officials.

The Amazon distribution center could create 1,000 jobs and provide a big boost for the economy of Waterbury, Naugatuck and other nearby towns, said Governor Ned Lamont.

“This is a major anchor tenant, one of the major taxpayers you are going to have in your cities. That's how we serve, to continue to hold down property taxes in regions like this,” he said.

The fulfillment facility would be similar in size to one in North Haven, said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. It could be up and running in the next two and a half years, he said.

“They have an access agreement. They are on site. They will be figuring out what the maximum square footage could be for their facility. Suffice it to say it's significant,” said O’Leary.

Waterbury and Naugatuck were awarded $2.8 million in state bonding to pay for the connection of electricity and other utilities to the site. The property is being developed by Bluewater Property Group.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.