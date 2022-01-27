© 2022 Connecticut Public

Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

By The Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — One of just 20 special football cards from the year Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl is up for auction.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection. Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it's auctioned on Jan. 31.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
