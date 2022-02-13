FBI offers reward for suspect in 11 bank robberies

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The FBI says the man is dubbed the Route 91 Bandit and is believed to be between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 with blue eyes and light hair.

He has threatened to use a gun and is considered armed and dangerous. The robberies span from Sept. 9 until Jan. 27.