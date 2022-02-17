© 2022 Connecticut Public

Breeze Airways Establishing Base at Hartford’s Bradley International

By The Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport will become the fifth base of operations for Breeze Airways, a newer airline that specializes in low-cost nonstop flights. The announcement was made Thursday. The airline plans to permanently house aircraft at the Windsor Locks airport as well as hire local pilots, flight attendants and mechanics, creating at least 200 new jobs in the state. The airline began offering flights on May 27, 2021, to three destinations, including Bradley. It will announce eight new nonstop destinations from Connecticut’s largest airport in the coming weeks, for a total of 12. The state is providing a $1.26 million grant.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
