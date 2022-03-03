First Muslim elected to Connecticut's House of Representatives.

Connecticut voters have made Maryam Khan of Windsor the first Muslim elected to the state's House of Representatives. She easily won a three-way race Tuesday to represent parts of Windsor and Hartford. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said Wednesday that Maryam Khan of Windsor will be sworn into office on Monday. The mother of two will be the second Muslim elected to the General Assembly. The first was Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, a medical doctor specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine. She replaces former state Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford, who resigned to work on Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign.