© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Muslim elected to Connecticut's House of Representatives.

By The Associated Press
Published March 3, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST

Connecticut voters have made Maryam Khan of Windsor the first Muslim elected to the state's House of Representatives. She easily won a three-way race Tuesday to represent parts of Windsor and Hartford. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said Wednesday that Maryam Khan of Windsor will be sworn into office on Monday. The mother of two will be the second Muslim elected to the General Assembly. The first was Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, a medical doctor specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine. She replaces former state Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford, who resigned to work on Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content