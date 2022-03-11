Ex-Norwalk officers decertified amid allegations of drinking on job

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council has revoked the law enforcement certifications of two former Norwalk officers accused of drinking alcohol on the job and not responding to calls.

The council voted Thursday to decertify former officers Sara Laudano and Michael DiMeglio, said Milford Police Chief Keith Mello, chair of the council. He declined further comment Friday. The actions mean Laudano and DiMeglio cannot work as police officers in Connecticut.

Messages seeking comment were left with Laudano, DiMeglio and their lawyers.

Laudano and DiMeglio were arrested in January 2021 on larceny and reckless endangerment charges. Laudano also was charged with risk of injury to a minor. Both their cases remain pending. Both resigned from the force in October.

Police officials say Laudano and DiMeglio were found at a Norwalk hotel after drinking alcohol in their cruisers and failing to respond to calls while on duty in October 2020. Police also said Laudano drove her cruiser with a baby and another person as passengers after drinking alcohol and using a vape pen with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.