Suspect accused of arson in fires at CT houses of worship

NEW BRITAIN, C.T. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor said Saturday that police have charged a suspect in custody with arson in fires at two houses of worship.

New Britain’s Fire Department responded Friday night to fires at Congregation Tephereth Israel and at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. WFIT-TV reports that no one was inside the houses of worship at the time of the fires.

The mayor says law enforcement was then notified of a burglary at another church shortly after the fire at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. The mayor says she thinks the incidents are connected and said law enforcement is investigating.