Advocates hope to stop sale of Boy Scout camp to developer

By The Associated Press
Published March 18, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT

Conservationists in Connecticut are hoping a last-minute deal can be reached to protect a sprawling 252-acre camp owned by a regional council of Boy Scouts.

They want to prevent the picturesque property that’s been a summer destination for generations of families from being sold to a private developer. The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has offered the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts $2.4 million, the assessed value of the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth.

But the group’s bid is currently well below that of the developer, who has offered nearly twice that amount. The Boy Scouts set a March 31 deadline for offers.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
