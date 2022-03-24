Officer shoots man during well-being check in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The shooting of a man by a Torrington police officer during a well-being check is being investigated by state police.

Torrington police said the officer went to a home Wednesday afternoon and was forced to fire his gun when the man confronted him.

The man was brought to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and was later flown by helicopter to Hartford Hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

The names of the man and the officer have not been released.

The state inspector general’s office, which investigates the use of deadly force by police officers statewide, is expected to review the shooting.