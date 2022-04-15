© 2022 Connecticut Public

State board wants more oversight of West Haven's finances

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Members of a Connecticut state oversight board have decided they should have greater control over the finances of West Haven.

The city has been under the microscope after a former state representative and others were accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

The Municipal Accountability Review Board voted Thursday to recommend West Haven upgrade the level of state oversight.

That would give the state board additional tools, including the ability to hire a financial manager.

The governor will decide whether to approve the stepped-up oversight following a 30-day public comment period.

