Poor air quality persists in Fairfield County

A new report from the American Lung Association finds Fairfield County is one of the most polluted counties in America. It also has the highest ozone reading in the eastern United States.

For more than two decades, the association has tracked exposure to unhealthy air across the United States. The report uses data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality System.

The association’s latest report said Connecticut’s ozone, or “smog,” pollution levels are improving. But Fairfield County continues to have the most polluted air in the New York-Newark metro area. It also has the highest ozone reading in the eastern United States.

“Although the area did see an improvement in the levels of ozone pollution, Connecticut – and particularly Fairfield County – still has a long way to go towards cleaning up the air we breathe,” said Ruth Canovi, director of advocacy for the association in Connecticut, in a statement.

Ozone pollution can cause asthma attacks and cause cardiovascular damage in certain vulnerable populations.