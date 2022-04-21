© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Poor air quality persists in Fairfield County

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published April 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Emissions rise from three large smokestacks at a coal-fired power plant in Castle Dale, Utah, in 2017. Democratic presidential candidates are releasing plans to reduce U.S. emissions in order to head off the most dangerous consequences of global warming.
Emissions rise from three large smokestacks at a coal-fired power plant in Castle Dale, Utah, in 2017.

A new report from the American Lung Association finds Fairfield County is one of the most polluted counties in America. It also has the highest ozone reading in the eastern United States.

For more than two decades, the association has tracked exposure to unhealthy air across the United States. The report uses data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality System.

The association’s latest report said Connecticut’s ozone, or “smog,” pollution levels are improving. But Fairfield County continues to have the most polluted air in the New York-Newark metro area. It also has the highest ozone reading in the eastern United States.

“Although the area did see an improvement in the levels of ozone pollution, Connecticut – and particularly Fairfield County – still has a long way to go towards cleaning up the air we breathe,” said Ruth Canovi, director of advocacy for the association in Connecticut, in a statement.

Ozone pollution can cause asthma attacks and cause cardiovascular damage in certain vulnerable populations.

For years, advocates have said upwind states need to do more to clean up pollution carried by prevailing winds into Connecticut.

