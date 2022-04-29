Connecticut lawmakers set 2040 goal for carbon-free grid

Connecticut lawmakers have voted to officially set a target of 2040 for having a carbon-free electricity supply. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday, despite skepticism about whether the state can meet that goal and whether ratepayers can afford the cost. The legislation recently passed in the Senate and codifies an executive order issued in 2019 by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. It would make Connecticut the 11th state to set the ambitious objective. The governor said he plans to sign the bill into law in the coming days. The state's energy commissioner says Connecticut has already made substantial progress in meeting the goal.