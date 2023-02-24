© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northampton cancels Pearl Street Nightclub liquor license, Iron Horse Music Hall license in jeopardy

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published February 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
The entryway to the Iron Horse Music Hall at 20 Center Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.
1 of 3
The entryway to the Iron Horse Music Hall at 20 Center Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Ellery Berenger / NEPM
Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts, is one of several venues owned by Eric Suher's Iron Horse Entertainment Group. The venue hasn't opened in months; the license commission canceled its liquor license in February 2023.
2 of 3
Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts, is one of several venues owned by Eric Suher's Iron Horse Entertainment Group. The venue hasn't opened in months; the license commission canceled its liquor license in February 2023.
Sam Hudzik / NEPM
The Northampton Box Office is Iron Horse Entertainment Group's ticketing headquarters. It's just off the main intersection in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts.
3 of 3
The Northampton Box Office is Iron Horse Entertainment Group's ticketing headquarters. It's just off the main intersection in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts.
Ellery Berenger / NEPM

Eric Suher, the owner of several well known Northampton, Massachusetts, entertainment venues has until June 1, 2023, to demonstrate two of his establishments are open for business, or potentially lose the liquor licenses.

At a Northampton License Commission meeting on Feb. 14, officials voted to cancel Suher's liquor license at his Pearl Street Nightclub; the venue hasn't been open in months and the license has gone unused.

Suher also owns the iconic Iron Horse Music Hall, along with the Calvin Theater, the Green Room bar and several other properties.

At this month's meeting, commissioners let Suher know he has until June 1st to reopen the Iron Horse and the Green Room, or he could lose those licenses.

Restaurants in Northampton are lining up for the permits when they become available said commission chairperson Natasha Yakovlev.

"In the past, when we have had lotteries, I've seen eight restaurants come forward for it, so there's definitely a demand," Yakovlev said.

Liquor licenses can also sold by the owner on the open market, Yakovlev said, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The commission's focus is not to step into how a music venue schedules concerts, Yakovlev said, "we're talking about establishments that frankly are not open at all."

Suher needs to demonstrate his liquor licenses are being used

"The Iron Horse in particular is a business that has been around for decades, and we certainly hope — I hope — he gets that back up and running because it's an important piece of downtown Northampton," Yakovlev said.

Suher did not respond to NEPM's requests for comment.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content