© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Tonya Mosley; The worsening climate crisis

Fresh Air
Published July 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Tonya Mosley credits her grandfather with inspiring her career in journalism. She is the new co-host of <em>Fresh Air.</em>
Erika Verik
/
Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley credits her grandfather with inspiring her career in journalism. She is the new co-host of Fresh Air.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Fresh Air' hosts Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley talk news, Detroit and psychedelics: Throughout her career, Mosley has often been one of the few Black journalists in the newsroom. She recently reported first-hand on the use of psilocybin to heal racial trauma.

Buckle up: This mile-a-minute 'Joy Ride' across China is a raunchy romp: It's hard not to get swept up in this journey — full of filthy one-liners and priceless sight gags. And the film pulls it off with a level of savvy about Asian culture still rarely seen in Hollywood.

Our 'Scorched Planet' is getting hotter, and no one is immune to rising temperatures: Author Jeff Goodell warns a new climate regime is coming: "We don't really know what we're heading into and how chaotic this can get." His new book is The Heat Will Kill You First.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Fresh Air' hosts Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley talk news, Detroit and psychedelics

Buckle up: This mile-a-minute 'Joy Ride' across China is a raunchy romp

Our 'Scorched Planet' is getting hotter, and no one is immune to rising temperatures

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate