New labor report details impact of occupational illnesses across CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT
FILE: Close-up of woman sitting at desk holding her hand in pain.
Grace Cary
/
Getty Images
FILE: Close-up of woman sitting at desk holding her hand in pain.

Carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis made up almost a half of all workplace illnesses in 2023, according to a new report from the UConn School of Medicine – out just before Labor Day.

There were more than 30,000 cases of occupational disease in Connecticut in 2023, and study authors said the report underscores the need for employers to address illnesses affecting bones, muscles and tendons that develop at the workplace.

“Occupational diseases often develop gradually and can be difficult to recognize, making comprehensive data collection essential for prevention,” said Tim Morse, professor emeritus of the UConn School of Medicine and UConn Health.

“This year’s data highlights both the progress made in reducing COVID-19-related cases and the continuing need to address persistent workplace hazards such as musculoskeletal disorders and exposures to infectious agents,” Morse, who prepared the report, said in a statement.

Infectious diseases were the second largest illness category.

While reported cases of COVID-19 reports fell sharply from the prior year, so-called “other infectious respiratory conditions,” a wide category of illnesses, saw significant increases.

Other infectious disease and exposures, based on workers’ compensation reports, included 859 reports of potential exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and nearly 300 needlestick or sharps exposures.

There were also eight cases of tuberculosis infection, and 38 reports of tick bites and a diagnosis of Lyme disease, which were attributed to occupational exposures.

Respiratory diseases and poisonings, which include chronic conditions such as asthma — as well as poisonings from carbon monoxide and lead — accounted for 7% of cases reported to workers’ compensation.

“This report is an important tool for improving workplace safety across Connecticut,” said Stephen M. Morelli, chairperson of the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission, in a statement. “By identifying trends and high-risk industries, we can work with employers, employees and health professionals to reduce occupational illnesses and create safer work environments for everyone.”
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales.

