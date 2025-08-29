© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of CT students actively homeless at start of school year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
School child walks across puddle with reflection of FILE: Under the McKinney-Vento guidelines, there were more than 5,100 students in Connecticut who experienced homelessness during the last school year, according to Connecticut education data.leaves
Mimi Van Praagh
/
Getty Images
FILE: Under the McKinney-Vento guidelines, there were more than 5,100 students in Connecticut who experienced homelessness during the last school year, according to Connecticut education data.

Among the housing unstable and unhoused children in Connecticut, nearly 500 are currently experiencing active homelessness.

Like the overall rate of homelessness in Connecticut, the number of unhoused school-age children rose in recent years. Homelessness in Connecticut rose more than 30% from 2023 to 2024.

The “By Name List,” is an aggregation of all actively homeless people in Connecticut. The list is updated daily as calls are made to 211.

It’s a combined effort of the Coordinated Access Networks, of which there are seven in Connecticut, according to Margaret LeFever, who helps run the homeless response system in Fairfield County and Northwest Connecticut for the Housing Collective.

“The ‘By Name List' is the active registry of everyone who's experiencing literal homelessness,” LeFever said. “That number actually does not include those that are at risk of homelessness. It's those that are currently experiencing either emergency shelter or triage homelessness.”

Anyone who is enrolled in an emergency shelter, outreach program or transitional housing, is included on the list, LeFever said.

As of Aug. 29, there were 464 children in active homelessness, including 98 in Fairfield County.

Reports may vary as the definition for homeless changes based on the programs collecting data, LeFever said.

The federal McKinney-Vento Act works to decrease child homelessness and has a broader definition of homelessness.

“They're including those that are doubled up or at risk staying in hotels, things like that, that are not necessarily included in those that are in emergency shelter or triage spaces,” LeFever said.

Under the McKinney-Vento guidelines, there were more than 5,100 students in Connecticut who experienced homelessness during the last school year, according to Connecticut education data.

More than 3,400 of those children were living “doubled-up,” in shared homes due to the cost of housing. Ninety experienced unsheltered homelessness, living in parks, abandoned buildings and vehicles.

Childhood homelessness isn’t insurmountable, with the addition of more affordable housing statewide LeFever said.

“It is possible for us to end child homelessness in Connecticut if we had the stable foundation of affordable homes that every child needs,” LeFever said. “If we were able to expand our affordable housing resources across the state we would be able to reduce and ultimately end child homelessness in Connecticut.”

Being unhoused comes with additional challenges for children, as academic and social and emotional learning suffers in unstable environments.

In some instances emergency shelters aren't located in the same city as the students’ preferred school system. This can be an additional barrier to education for unhoused students.

“Having to get up earlier and being able to get there on time, and with all the resources like the school supplies and things like that that they need in order to learn safely is a big barrier to be able to thrive in an educational setting,” LeFever said.

The Housing Collective says Connecticut’s housing programs are working as designed and efficiently, but need more investment and resources.

“Our systems are working as designed and can always use additional resources and do very much need that, but really what we're also seeing is just the sheer lack of homes,” Mark McNulty, with the Housing Collective, said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.