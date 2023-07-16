Thunderstorms hit Connecticut, bringing heavy rain and flooding concerns

Heavy rain is falling across Connecticut Sunday as various weather watches and warnings have been issued.

The thunderstorms are expected to bring several inches of rain in a short amount of time, as well as strong winds and lightning. Flooding is possible, especially since the ground is saturated following rain over the past week.

A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for all of Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.

“Pay close attention to the weather," said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public's meteorologist. "The flood potential is high. The rain is going to be heavy. Some areas could pick up over a month's worth of rain just today."

Officials warn people not to walk or drive on flooded roads – and if motorists approach roads covered with water, they should turn around.

"It doesn't take much water to take you or a vehicle away," Argianas said.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday for central Fairfield County and western New Haven County. Up to 3 inches of rain had fallen by 9 a.m., with another 3 inches possible, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. Sunday for Hartford County and western Tolland County, as well as parts of western Massachusetts.

In northwestern Connecticut, in Litchfield County, between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen early Sunday morning, and forecasters were expecting an additional 1 to 2 inches, the weather service said.

Flood warnings remain in effect for areas along the Connecticut River, specifically in Haddam and Hartford. Parts of the river have been flooded from heavy rain that fell in Vermont last week – water that made its way down the river, the longest in New England.

Sunday's storms were also hitting New England and parts of New York state.

