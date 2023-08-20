Photos: See the aftermath of flooding, mudslides from Tropical Storm Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas.
Much of Southern California and parts of Arizona and Nevada are cleaning up after being impacted by the tropical storm that brought several inches of rain that flooded roadways and winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.
We take a look at the scene.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
