© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Maine law requires on-duty law enforcement to carry Narcan

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 2, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST
Joe Solomon, co-director of Charleston-based Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, holds a dose of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022.
Leah Willingham
/
AP file
Joe Solomon, co-director of Charleston-based Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, holds a dose of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022.

A new state law requires on-duty law enforcement patrol officers in Maine to carry the opioid-overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Auburn police chief Jason Moen says many departments already require it. He says Auburn adopted the policy roughly eight years ago in response to the proliferation of fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.

"We were seeing a lot of overdoses when that was first introduced, so it made sense to help save lives to start carrying that, because it reverses the effects pretty quickly for fentanyl," Moen says.

Through October of last year, 513 people in Maine died from a drug overdose, and records were set in each of the three previous years.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content