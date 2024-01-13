© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

High tide and storm winds prompt evacuations, road closures along NH coast

New Hampshire Public Radio | authorBy Sarah Gibson
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 8:29 PM EST
The seawall just south of Jenness Beach was completely gone on Saturday, Jan. 13. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. That same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
1 of 4  — seawall frontloader Rye 011324 Tuohy.JPG
The seawall just south of Jenness Beach was completely gone on Saturday, Jan. 13. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. That same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
2 of 4  — 72685499743__D267187E-ABB9-4FF2-94AA-71171CD6C504.jpg
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
3 of 4  — Ocean blvd under water 011324 Tuohy.JPG
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
4 of 4  — flooding debris Rt 1A Rye Tuohy photo.JPG
Just south of Jenness Beach the seawall is completely gone. Flooding closed Route 1A in numerous sections from Hampton to Rye. This same stretch of road and coastline sustained flooding during high tide on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Town and state officials are assessing damage to New Hampshire’s coastal towns after a storm that began on Friday night brought high winds, evacuations, and extensive flooding.

Emergency responders in Hampton Beach rescued 20 people from their homes due to flooding during high tide on Saturday, and officials say they were continuing to receive reports of home, vehicle, and road damage in the area. No serious injuries have been reported.

Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau said that parts of Ocean Blvd. in Rye are damaged and likely will remain closed for much of Sunday. Sea walls between the road and the beach have also been destroyed.

Cotreau attributed the flooding to high winds during an extremely high tide, and to infrastructure that had already sustained damage during Wednesday’s storm.

“Even with all the temporary repairs that were done - and there was plenty of it - it’s still a weakened system,” he said. “This was a strong tide, and that’s what we were up against.”

The storm brought significant damage to Maine coastal towns as well, with Portland recording a record high tide, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and flooding in the downtown area.

While there were a variety of factors at play in Saturday’s flooding, the latest national climate assessment indicates that, in general, intense rain and snow events are increasing throughout the country, and in the Northeast in particular, as humans continue to burn atmosphere-warming fossil fuels.

Extreme precipitation events have increased by about 60% in the Northeast since the 1950s, according to the assessment. And as the climate warms, more snow is expected to fall instead as rain.

Vanessa Palange, the community outreach coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, said that towns across the state saw power outages and road damage due to snow, rain, and strong winds. As of Saturday evening, about 11,000 Granite Staters remained without power.

Residents whose property was damaged during the storm are encouraged to report it to the state by calling 2-1-1. Updates on road closures can be found at New England 511 and town police and fire departments social media pages.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated. 
tagsHeading
New England News Collaborative
Sarah Gibson
Sarah Gibson joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She reports on education and demographics.
seeStoriesBy

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content