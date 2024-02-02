© 2024 Connecticut Public

Joshua Redman: Tiny Desk Concert

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

Saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman is a regular on NPR's Jazz Night in America, featured on episodes including a tribute to his father, saxophonist Dewey Redman, and a reunion with his former quartet featuring Brad Mehldau, Jazz Night host Christian McBride and Brian Blade. Since his debut in the 1990s, Redman has built a career thoughtfully exploring every crevice of modern jazz and infusing it with the variety of genres he grew up listening to.

Here, Redman presents cuts from his latest album, Where Are We, a meditation on the complexities of America, featuring new collaborator vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa. In "Chicago Blues," Redman's take on a Count Basie classic, and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," Cavassa and Redman dance over the anchoring grooves from bassist Philip Norris and drummer Nazir Ebo, while pianist Paul Cornish delivers a stunning improvised transition between the two songs. For the final selection, Redman opens with an improvisation on "America the Beautiful." The traditional, patriotic tune is a stark contrast to the ugly inspiration for the plaintive "After Minneapolis" that follows, about the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The song's growing maelstrom surrounds Redman's haunting wails and Cavassa's mournful interpretation of Redman's lyrics. Throughout, Redman's solos serve to illustrate why he is one of today's best saxophonists.

SET LIST

  • "Chicago Blues"
  • "Streets of Philadelphia"
  • "After Minneapolis"


MUSICIANS

  • Joshua Redman: saxophone
  • Gabrielle Cavassa: vocals
  • Paul Cornish: piano
  • Philip Norris: double bass
  • Nazir Ebo: drums 


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Alanté Serene, Michael Zamora
  • Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Estefania Mitre
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Mitra I. Arthur

