Mix Messages: Tell us about a song you put on a mixtape or playlist to woo a crush

By Robin Hilton
Published February 3, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
We've all done it. You've got a crush, you make them a mixtape or playlist, and you include a song to telegraph your feelings, something that lets them know you're hoping this friendship turns into more.

What's the song? How did it turn out? Record a voice memo telling us all about it and email it to us, at allsongs@npr.org. We may use your song and story in an upcoming Valentine's Day edition of the show. (You can also just write us an email or fill out the form below, if talking isn't your thing.)

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
