© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich to set the all-time NCAA scoring record

By Emma Bowman
Published March 3, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball during the first half of a college game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Cliff Jette
/
AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball during the first half of a college game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader on Sunday, as she closes out her final season with the Hawkeyes in a game against Ohio State.

Clark entered her last regular-season game 17 points shy of Pete Maravich's career record of 3,667 points. She passed the record, which has stood since 1970, with a free-throw toward the end of the first half.

Clark showed no reaction after the shot that took her to 3,668 points. In an interview at half-time, Clark said she wasn't aware she'd broken the record in that moment.

"When they announced it and everybody screamed — that's when I knew," she said.

Clark's path to the record for most points by a Division I player — men's or women's — has been a dominant one. She has put up an average of 32.2 points per game this season, scoring as many as 49 points in a single game last month against Michigan.

In her previous game four days ago, Clark passed Lynette Woodard's 3,649-point women's college record — set for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA recognized the women's sport.

"Listen, this is the greatest ticket on the planet right now," Woodard said in an interview with ESPN ahead of tip-off on Sunday. "I'm going to enjoy this right now."

Ticket prices for the record-setting game against Ohio State skyrocketed as people lined up to watch Clark make history on her senior day. Clark plans to enter the WNBA draft after this season.

Ticketing platform Logitix reported an average ticket price of $598 for the game, for sales since Feb. 1.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Emma Bowman
See stories by Emma Bowman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content