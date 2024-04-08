© 2024 Connecticut Public

Watch Live: Total Solar Eclipse

By The NPR Network
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT

Updated April 8, 2024 at 1:56 PM ET

A total solar eclipseis crossing from the Pacific coast of Mexico through the United States on Monday.

Loading...

According to NASA, totality will start around 11:07 a.m. PDT/1:07 EDT in Mexico and leave Maine at around 1:30 pm PDT/3:30 pm EDT. Precisely when you'll be able to see the eclipse — and what kind of eclipse you'll be able to see — will depend on your location and time zone.More on that here.

This will be the last chance to catch a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. for about 20 years, so here's what you need to know to safely enjoy!

Livestreams from along the path of totality

View from Vermont

Vermont Public will livestream views of the eclipse from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Tune in starting at 3 p.m. ET.

View from New Hampshire

NHPBS will livestream the solar eclipse from Lancaster, N.H. starting at 12 p.m. ET.

View from Maine

Maine Public will livestream from Mars Hill, Maine, starting at 2:30 p.m.

More resources to enjoy the eclipse

NPR will be sharing highlights herefrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The NPR Network

