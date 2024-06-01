© 2024 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Maggie Rogers; Kristen Wiig

Published June 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Maggie Rogers says her new album, <em>Don't Forget Me</em>, is modeled on a Sunday afternoon driving record.
Maddy Rotman
/
Courtesy of the artist
Maggie Rogers says her new album, Don't Forget Me, is modeled on a Sunday afternoon driving record.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me': In 2021, burnt out from the intensity of her early career, Rogers considered quitting music entirely. Instead, she took a detour — to Harvard Divinity School. Her new album is Don't Forget Me.

Years ago, a psychic told Kristen Wiig to move to LA. She left the next day: The SNL alum co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig says the show was a chance to work with "a legend."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

